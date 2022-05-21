NCP Thane unit couriers funeral items to PMO as a sign of protest against inflation

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) youth wing of Thane on Saturday, May 21 protested against the rising inflation in the country at the Thane district collector's office.

The protesters alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has created a problematic situation for the poor due to this inflation, the activists couriered funeral items to the Prime Minister's Office.

Under the guidance of state housing minister Dr. Jitendra Awhad and city president Anand Paranjape, Thane city president of NCP youth wing Vikram Khamkar and former leader of opposition of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Shanu Pathan came ahead to protest against the rising inflation.

During the protest, the activists shouted slogans against the Modi government. At the protest site, the activists had arranged funeral materials such as wood, pots, flowers, kumkum-abir, mats etc. All these materials were packed in a sack and sent by courier to the Prime Minister's Office.

Vikram Khamkar, president of NCP youth wing, Thane city said, "The common man is fed-up with inflation. Due to inflation, a similar situation like Sri Lanka cannot be ruled out here in India too out. Overall, the BJP government which promised "Ache Din" has failed to provide the "Ache Din" for the poor. Now it's high time and the people are now going to show the path to BJP in the upcoming 2024 elections. We are sending the funeral items to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to make him aware of the situation and act on a priority basis to bring down the inflation."

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 06:31 PM IST