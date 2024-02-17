NCP Split: 'Don't Vote Emotionally, But Wisely,' Appeals Dy CM Ajit Pawar; Jitendra Awhad Warns Against Commenting On Sharad Pawar & Family |

Mumbai: The order of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on the disqualification petition further escalates the tension among the two NCP factions. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday taunted his cousin Supriya Sule while giving a speech to his party workers.

“You can't just elect an MP who doesn't work for the people of their constituency. Mere giving good speeches in Parliament, getting good parliamentarian awards and clicking selfies doesn't solve the issue of constituency,” he remarked.

“My value in politics will go down if our Mahayuti (Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar) candidate in the Lok Sabha election falls in the Baramati constituency. Therefore, don't vote emotionally for the candidate of Sharad Pawar faction but vote wisely,” he appealed. He appealed to the workers to vote abundantly to the Mahayuti candidate in Lok Sabha.

“I don't roam around and click selfies. Apart from my family, many people will campaign against me. I will be isolated. In such a situation, I will need your help. I can work hard if you support me in the election,” he said.

“Had I been born to the senior (leader), I would have become party president naturally, in fact, the party would have come under my control. (But) I too was born to your brother,” he said, without naming his uncle.

“We were slandered. It was alleged that we took this decision (to join BJP) just to stall the inquiries against us. I want to ask, is everyone (who is with him) facing inquiries?” he asked.

Awhad Gives Fitting Reply To Ajit Pawar

Jitendra Awhad, leader of the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar, came down heavily on Ajit Pawar and warned him not to comment on Sharad Pawar and his family.

“The person was not loyal to his uncle. How can he be loyal to the citizens of Maharashtra,” he asked. Awhad alleged that Ajit Pawar is not fluent in speaking Hindi and English. Therefore, he used to skip addressing rallies or programmes at Delhi.