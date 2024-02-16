Family Feud In Baramati: Ajit Pawar Likely To Field Wife Sunetra Against Cousin Supriya Sule In Lok Sabha Elections

Upcoming Lok Sabha elections may witness an intriguing battle on Maharashtra's Baramati seat. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to nominate his wife, Sunetra Pawar, as a candidate from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule serves as the Member of Parliament from Baramati. Sule is Ajit Pawar's cousin. She has been elected thrice to Lok Sabha from Baramati constituency.

Campaign on to promote Sunetra

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar has commenced a campaign to promote Sunetra Pawar's work in Baramati, with a promotional vehicle adorned with her image roaming the area. Flex banners have been mounted on the vehicle, featuring prominent photographs of both Sunetra and Ajit Pawar.

Notably, Sunetra Pawar has not contested any elections so far. She has been actively involved in environmental and women-related initiatives.

Ajit Pawar aide demands candidacy for Sunetra

According to ABP Majha's report, a few days ago, Ajit Pawar's close associate, Veerdhaval Jagdale, demanded Sunetra Pawar's candidacy from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. He had written letters to the state president Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel.

Recently, in Pune district of Maharashtra, unidentified individuals threw ink on the banner featuring Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. This incident occurred in the Karhate village of Baramati taluka, the Pawar family's home area. A video of this incident also went viral on social media.

In July last year, Ajit Pawar rebelled against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined Eknath Shinde's government, leaving his uncle Sharad Pawar's side. He was appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister in the BJP-Shinde government. Several other legislators also changed their allegiance along with Ajit Pawar.