Ajit Pawar Faction Is 'Real' NCP, Rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker In Another Setback For Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, February 16: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Thursday, February 16, held that the Ajit Pawar faction is the "real" Nationalist Congress Party or NCP. Rahul Narwekar said his decision is based on the factor of legislative majority. The decision is seen as another major blow to veteran leader Sharad Pawar and his supporters. Of all NCP MLAs in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction has 44 legislators in its fold. Only 9 MLAs support Sharad Pawar's faction.

The NCP split in July last year, with a faction led by Ajit Pawar rebelling against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar to join the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena government. Ajit Pawar became Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra after joining the government. Following the NCP split, both sides had laid claims to the party name and symbol. Earlier this month, the Election Commission had also accorded recognition to the Ajit Pawar faction as the "real" NCP and allotted it the party's "clock" symbol.

EC Decision Recognising Ajit Pawar's Side As 'Real' NCP Challenged In Supreme Court:

The Sharad Pawar faction has been allotted the new one-time name of "Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar". The decision of EC recognising the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the 'real' NCP has been challenged in the Supreme Court by Sharad Pawar.

The Ajit Pawar side has already filed a caveat last week, saying that it should be heard, before the top court proceeds to pass any order. A caveat serves as a notice submitted to an appellate court by a litigant who wishes to be heard in case any orders are issued regarding an opponent's appeal that challenges the decision made by the lower judicial or quasi-judicial body.