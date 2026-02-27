NCP-SP Leader Rohit Pawar Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis; Demands FIR Be Registered In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Case

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday intensified his demand for a high-level criminal investigation as he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding an FIR against the aviation company involved in the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar.

Taking to his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Rohit Pawar wrote, "He stated on this occasion that complete transparency will be maintained while investigating this accident. Additionally, we also submitted a letter regarding the memorial for Ajit Dada to the Chief Minister, and on this occasion, we also discussed with him the demands of the families of the security personnel, crew members, and co-pilot who died in this plane crash."

His statement came after Pawar expressed outrage over the refusal of authorities to register a FIR regarding the suspicious death. He added that the legislator claimed that attempts to initiate criminal proceedings in both Mumbai and Baramati have been blocked by systemic interference.

Meanwhile, Pawar also expressed confidence that the Chief Minister asked for additional documents and would meet Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the matter. Moreover, he also mentioned that a report from the Central government is expected by Saturday.

On January 28, the Learjet 45 carrying Ajit Pawar and four others crashed during a second landing attempt in Baramati. While the CBI and CID are currently investigating the matter, Rohit Pawar claimed the police are deliberately obstructing the filing of a formal criminal case.

Earlier in the day, he also met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray. He added, "After a detailed discussion with Raj Thackeray Saheb, he firmly expressed his stance before the media regarding the government's failure to file an FIR, and supported our demand—for which we extend our heartfelt thanks! Why is an FIR not being registered? The government is expected to provide an answer to this question from all of us who love Hon. Raj Thackeray Saheb, along with Ajitdada"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/