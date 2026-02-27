'Either Maharashtra Govt Or Central Govt Is Hiding..': Sanjay Raut Alleges Cover-Up In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Backs Rohit Pawar’s Demand For Accountability

'Either Maharashtra Govt Or Central Govt Is Hiding..': Sanjay Raut Alleges Cover-Up In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, Raut Backs Rohit Pawar’s Demand For Accountability |

Mumbai: The political temperature in Maharashtra rose sharply on Friday after Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut alleged a possible cover-up in the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to the media, Raut said both the state and central governments were “hiding something” about the circumstances surrounding Pawar’s death. “I have said before that either the Maharashtra government or the central government is trying to cover up something about Ajit Pawar’s death. An eminent leader from Maharashtra has passed away, and there are certain mysteries surrounding it, which Rohit Pawar is now bringing to light,” Raut said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar plane crash, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "I have said before that either the Maharashtra government or the central government is hiding or trying to cover up something about Ajit Pawar’s death. An eminent… pic.twitter.com/zP0X6mkjmu — IANS (@ians_india) February 27, 2026

The remarks come amid mounting pressure from the opposition, led by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who has demanded the resignation of Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

Addressing a protest, Rohit Pawar alleged a conflict of interest, claiming financial links between the minister’s party and the company involved in the ill-fated aircraft. “We are demanding the resignation of the Union Civil Aviation Minister. His party has proven financial links to the company involved. He should not remain in his post,” Pawar said, also demanding that a police case be registered.

Rohit Pawar further alleged that influential individuals were being shielded. “The owner of VSR company is close to very powerful leaders. There is a clear attempt to protect the company because some big personality is involved,” he claimed.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rohit Pawar Speaks On His Bond With Ajit Dada

Speaking emotionally about his relationship with the late leader, Rohit Pawar said Ajit Pawar had raised him like a son and played a key role in his political journey. “He gave me my first Zilla Parishad and MLA tickets. His last wish was to reunite with Sharad Pawar saheb. I saw tears in his eyes when he spoke to Pawar saheb recently,” he said.

Questioning the ongoing probe, Rohit Pawar demanded greater transparency from investigators. “The public needs to know what the CID has done so far. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau looks only at technical aspects, not the criminal angle,” he said, adding that doubts have also been raised over the aircraft’s black box.

He pointed out that Ajit Pawar’s son Jay had expressed concerns on social media regarding the black box, while Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar has demanded a CBI inquiry. The investigation into the January 28 aircraft crash in Baramati has been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department, considering the gravity of the incident. The CID has stated that it is probing all aspects of the accidental deaths and has held a press conference to clarify the scope and progress of the investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/