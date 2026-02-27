Ajit Pawar Crash Case: NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar To Present 'New Information & Shocking Evidence' On Monday | PTI Photo

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Friday took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he would present “new information and shocking evidence” in connection with the tragic plane crash, which caused the death of Ajit Pawar on January 28.

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA wrote in Marathi, “Tomorrow (February 28) marks one month since Ajit Dada’s unfortunate accident. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol has said that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) preliminary report will be out tomorrow, and the truth is expected to come out from this report. On Monday, we will be presenting the new information and shocking evidence we have received through a press conference, so we hope that the AAIB will definitely not try to give a hasty report like in other incidents in the past!”

Rohit Pawar has been questioning the circumstances surrounding the crash and demanding an FIR against VSR Ventures, the company that operated the aircraft, for alleged negligence.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday said the focus of its probe was to ascertain whether sabotage or criminal negligence led to the tragedy.

Speaking at a press conference, Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police (CID), said the investigation was being conducted in a detailed and professional manner.

“The purpose of the CID probe is to determine whether there was any foul play in the plane crash. It will also examine whether there was any criminal negligence. Thirdly, the probe will ascertain whether any criminal act, including illegal omission, led to the crash,” he said.

Once the AAIB submits its report, the findings will be included in the CID investigation, the ADG said, adding that the CID has collected several pieces of evidence. If any criminal angle, including negligence or sabotage, is established, the CID will register a case, said Ramanand.