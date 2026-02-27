CID Intensifies Probe Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, CBI Assistance Sought |

Pune: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the plane crash that claimed the life of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others. Sunil Ramanand, Additional Director General of Police, CID, briefed the media on Thursday in Pune.

Ramanand said the primary objective of the investigation is to determine whether the incident was part of a criminal conspiracy, an act of criminal negligence or an illegal omission. He said the investigation into the accidental death is being conducted by professionals.

Ramanand added that multiple agencies are assisting in the probe, including Baramati Government Medical College, the forensic department of Pune’s Forensic Medical College, aviation authorities and other concerned agencies. The Superintendent of Police, CID Pune, is heading the investigation, and all supporting teams are cooperating professionally, he said.

He said the report submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will be taken into consideration as an important factor in the CID’s investigation.

“Our main motive is to thoroughly investigate whether there was any criminal intent behind the incident. If any such facts emerge during the probe, additional sections will be invoked accordingly,” Ramanand said.

He added that substantial evidence has already been collected in connection with the case and the matter remains under active investigation.

Considering the seriousness of the case, the state government has also written to the Centre seeking a CBI probe, he said.