'NCP Merger Cannot Happen Without Us': Devendra Fadnavis Says Neither Faction Has Approached BJP | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday reacted to speculation surrounding a possible merger between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), maintaining that neither side had discussed the possibility with the BJP.

Fadnavis says BJP not approached

“If they (Sharad Pawar and Sunetra Pawar) decide to merge, they will come and tell us, because the merger cannot happen without us. Neither of them has told us anything yet,” Fadnavis told reporters on the sidelines of a Diwali gathering at his official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai, PTI reported.

Fadnavis' remarks came amid speculation about a possible merger between the two Pawar-led factions following a meeting between NCP leader Praful Patel and NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar.

On Saturday, Parth Pawar met Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak, in Mumbai. NCP (SP) state president Shashikant Shinde, former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and MLA Jitendra Awhad were also present at the meeting, which reportedly lasted around one-and-a-half hours.

CM on Sunetra Pawar's leadership

Speaking about Sunetra Pawar's leadership, Fadnavis said she was adapting to the situation. When asked to compare her leadership with that of Ajit Pawar, he said it would be unfair to compare the two, given Ajit Pawar's decades of political experience and knowledge.

Read Also NCP Merger Speculation Intensifies As Parth Pawar Meets Sharad Pawar For Second Consecutive Day At...

Ajit Pawar, who served as Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president, died in an air crash on January 28. Sunetra Pawar subsequently took over as the party's president and became Deputy Chief Minister in the Mahayuti government, which comprises the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Fadnavis further said that other senior NCP leaders were also helping manage the party.