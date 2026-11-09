Mahayuti Rift Widens As Shiv Sena's Ramdas Kadam Levels Serious Allegations Against NCP Leader Sunil Tatkare |

Mumbai: The political confrontation between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) within the ruling Mahayuti alliance has intensified after senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam made explosive allegations against NCP state president Sunil Tatkare, demanding an investigation into his possible role in the alleged conspiracy behind the death of Ajit Pawar.

Ramdas Kadam Questions Sunil Tatkare's Political Ambitions

Kadam, while launching a scathing attack on Tatkare, alleged that the latter had “demonic ambitions” and could go to any extent to fulfil his political aspirations. He also claimed that Tatkare wanted to become Deputy Chief Minister and questioned whether he had any connection with the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar's death.

“Investigate whether Tatkare had a hand in the conspiracy behind Ajit Dada's death. His ambitions are demonic, and he can do anything to achieve them,” Kadam alleged. He further accused Tatkare of being responsible for the political downfall of former Maharashtra Chief Minister A R Antulay, claiming that those who got close to Tatkare eventually faced consequences.

Sunil Tatkare Rejects Allegations, Plans Press Conference

Tatkare has strongly rejected the allegations while speaking to a news channel describing them as false. He said he would respond to Kadam's remarks through a press conference.

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil dismissed Kadam's allegations as part of a local political rivalry, pointing out that Tatkare had been active in Konkan politics for nearly four decades and had worked to strengthen the NCP against the Shiv Sena in the region.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar also entered the controversy, demanding that Kadam's allegations be investigated.

Meanwhile, the dispute has spilled over into the families of the two leaders. Tatkare's brother-in-law and Raigad Zilla Parishad member Ajay Birwatkar criticised Kadam in a social media post, warning that any attack on their self-respect would invite a strong response.

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