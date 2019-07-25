NCP leaders Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra): In yet another blow to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its leaders Sachin Ahir and Chhagan Bhujbal are likely to join the Shiv Sena on Wednesday, party sources said.

Ahir, a former minister and ex-MLA, is the city chief of NCP and is believed to be quite popular amongst the youth. He is the nephew of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. Though no official statement has been put out on the matter, buzz is that Ahir may join the party this afternoon. Meanwhile, Bhujbal, who is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, is also in talks to return to Shiv Sena, sources revealed.

He may join the party later this week or early next week, sources added. Bhujbal started his political career with Shiv Sena in the 1960s, and after a span of over two decades, he joined the NCP. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address media at his residence later today. Announcements on the induction of the two leaders may be done then, sources said.

Reports of Ahir joining the party has reportedly not gone down too well with Shiv Sena leaders. The party's Worli MLA Anil Shinde, whose main rival in the constituency is Ahir, is likely to meet Thackeray before the scheduled press briefing to express displeasure on the former minister's induction to the party, sources said.