NCP leader Ganesh Naik to join BJP

Mumbai: Senior NCP leader and former minister Ganesh Naik is set to join the BJP this week. The development comes ahead of the assembly election to be held later this year. Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari has also confirmed the induction.

“Not only Ganesh Naik but several other leaders are in touch with us. They will be joining the BJP in the near future. Everyone knows BJP is the party where every politician can see his future, so they are swit­ch­ing over to the BJP,” Bhandari said.

Ganesh Naik will join BJP on September 11 in the presence of CM Devendra Fadnavis, a source said. According to sources, Naik will be switching to BJP along with 50 cooperators of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

A former cabinet minister in Maharashtra govt, Naik was speculated to join the BJP ever since his son, Sandeep Naik, joined the party in July 2019.