'NCP has stabbed us in the back': Congress leader Nana Patole after Sharad Pawar's party joins hands with BJP to elect president of Gondia ZP

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for joining hands with rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad.

"NCP has stabbed us in the back. If NCP wants enmity, do it from the front, we are ready for it. Maharashtra govt is formed by 3 parties (Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress) under Common Minimum Program," Patole told reporters.

Patole also took to Twitter and wrote in Marathi, "After extending a hand of friendship, NCP is backstabbing us."

What happened in Gondia?

Breaking the MVA alliance code, the NCP joined hands with rival BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad on Tuesday, keeping the Congress away from power with the backing of Independents and a local outfit.

BJP’s Pankaj Rahangdale was elected as the president and NCP’s Yashwant Gunvir as the vice-president.

In the 53-member Gondia ZP, the BJP has 26 members, Congress 13, NCP 6, Janata ki Party 4, and two independents.

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 05:24 PM IST