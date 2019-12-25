NCP Ghar Wapsi: Former Deputy CM Vijaysinh Mohite Patil says, 'he is in NCP', stuns party leaders

After a mass exodus before the Maharashtra Assembly Elections now Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) may witness ghar vapsi. Former deputy chief minister and cooperative sector baron Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil on Wednesday stunned NCP disclosing that he is still with the party and had never migrated to BJP with his son and former MP Ranjit Sinh Mohite-Patil in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election.

Mohite-Patil met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the occasion of the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune and exchanged pleasantries. NCP had distanced itself with Mohite Patil senior and his son during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Mohite-Patil told FPJ,'' I am in NCP. I had met Pawar for two to three occasions after the Lok Sabha election.'' He, however, further declined to divulge his future course of action.