Uddhav hits two birds with one stone; credits Pawar, mocks Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hit two birds with the same stone. The Shiv Sena chief credited NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and at the same time took a dig at his former ally Devendra Fadnavis.

"We are here looking at how we can produce more in less land. Sharad Pawar has taught us to raise farm productivity and also how to make a government with less seats," said the Chief Minister who was addressing the annual general meeting of the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in Pune.

Pawar was seated on the stage during Uddhav's address. His statement was definitely a complement to the NCP chief and also a dig at his predecessor. Recently, Devendra Fadnavis had emphasized in the assembly that the BJP was the single largest party in Maharashtra.