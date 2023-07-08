NCP Crisis: In A Veiled Jibe At Nephew, Sharad Pawar Says, 'Erred In Trusting Some People'

Sharad Pawar | File

While addressing a public gathering in Nashik, Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar indirectly referred to his nephew Ajit Pawar when discussing the importance of whom not to trust.

Ajit Pawar's controversial decision to form an alliance with the ruling BJP and assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra has sparked internal unrest within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"I erred in trusting some people. I won't repeat the mistake," the NCP founder said today in Nashik's Yeola, in a veiled attack against his nephew.

In addition, he dismissed Ajit Pawar's suggestion that he should retire from politics with a hint of derision.

"What does age have to do with it? I am not tired or retired. Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became prime minister? There are many leaders today who are over 70 years old. I have no aspirations to become the Prime Minister. I simply want to work for the people," Pawar asserted, responding to his nephew Ajit Pawar's remarks. He further challenged those questioning his retirement by asking, "Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work."

Regarding Praful Patel's allegations about Supriya Sule's influence, Pawar clarified that party workers had wanted Supriya to join politics and highlighted Patel's own positions of authority within the party. He emphasised how Patel had served as a Union minister for 10 years despite losing a Lok Sabha election, and how he had been offered a Rajya Sabha seat twice.

While acknowledging discussions with the BJP, Pawar clarified that political dialogues do not imply an alliance with them. He emphasised that he does not consider anyone as an enemy in politics, recognising that ideological differences may exist.

At a public rally in Yeola, Pawar took the opportunity to apologise to the people. He stated, "I have come here not to criticize anyone, but to apologise to you. I apologise because my calculations went wrong here. Generally, my calculations never go wrong, but they failed here, and hence I apologise to you." Pawar's apology was made in reference to Chhagan Bhujbal, who had been elected as the MLA from the constituency for the past four terms but had now chosen to leave the party.

During the rally, Pawar also criticised Prime Minister Modi, challenging him to thoroughly investigate any corruption allegations against NCP members. He expressed readiness to support any inquiry conducted by the Prime Minister using the full strength of all agencies to punish any wrongdoers.