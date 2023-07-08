Watch: Amid NCP Turmoil, Amol Kolhe Shares 'Inspiring' Video Call Conversation Of Woman Supporter With Sharad Pawar

After the revolt by nephew Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's NCP has witnessed a vertical split in the party. The NCP founder, instead of fighting long legal battle, has said he will go to the 'people's court' and seek their mandate to reconstruct the party. In the first leg of his attempts, Pawar's tour to Yewala in Nashik began on Saturday.

The entire state of Maharashtra is closely monitoring the ongoing developments within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In the midst of this, NCP MP Amol Kolhe, who has shown loyalty towards Sharad Pawar, has shared a video call conversation between Sharad Pawar and a woman supporter.

Amol Kolhe, along with sharing the video clip, wrote, "The unwavering trust of mothers in the respected Sharad Pawar Saheb... "Now, I am even stronger" his words provide hope to numerous individuals, inspiring them to persist in their struggles and fight for their principles. This conversation between Pawar Saheb and Tarabai Haribhau Nighot from Ambegaon taluka is invigorating."

During the video call, Sharad Pawar can be seen traveling in a car. Tarabai Nighot greets Pawar and expresses support, saying, "Hello Pawar Saheb, we are with you. Don't be afraid." In response, Sharad Pawar reassures them by saying that everything is fine and they need not worry.

No split in NCP, entire party with Ajit Pawar: Praful Patel

Meanwhile, Praful Patel, who has joined Ajit Pawar in his revolt, dismissed on Saturday that there has been any split in the party and said that more than 40 MLAs support them and hence they have sought the name and symbol of NCP from the election commission.

“NCP held a meeting on June 30 in presence of many MLAs and MLCs at Devgiri. In that meeting, Ajit Pawar was chosen as the leader. He then appointed Praful Patel as national working president. This is not a split. Legislative and organisations back Ajit Pawar with majority,” he said.