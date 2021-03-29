NCP chief Sharad Pawar unwell, to be operated on March 31

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar is unwell and he will be hospitalised on March 31 for surgery as he has been diagnosed with a gallbladder disease. A cancer survivor, the 80-year-old former Union Minister had undergone surgery for the illness in 2004.

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik tweeted, ''Our party president Sharad Pawar was feeling a little uneasy due to pain in his abdomen last evening and was taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his gall bladder.’’ He further said, ''Pawar is on blood thinning medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on March 31 and an endoscopy and surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice.’’

Pawar was to leave for Kerala on Monday for campaigning, as NCP is a key partner in the CPM-led UDF; later, on April 1, he was expected in West Bengal to canvass for TMC leader Mamta Banerjee.

After check up at the Breach Candy, Pawar, along with his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule, returned home.