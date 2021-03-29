After strong denial by NCP, Sena's Sanjay Raut refutes reports of secret meeting between Sharad Pawar and Amit Shah

Earlier today, Adding a twist to the critical political situation in Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Delhi said '“Not everything can be made public, when asked about his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Ahmedabad.

There have been reports in some of the Gujarati dailies that NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, leader Praful Patel and Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting behind closed doors in Ahmedabad, Reportedly the meeting was held at a farmhouse. Media reports had also claimed that Praful Patel also met a big industrialist, close to the BJP in Gujarat on 26 March.

The NCP leader Nawab Malik has denied reports of his party leaders' meeting with Shah.

Amit Shah's refusal of the reports have left people guessing as he refused to confirm nor deny a purported secret meeting with Mr Pawar in the midst of a crisis in the Maharashtra coalition government.

Sharad Pawar's is a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra that has been shaken by sensational allegations of corruption against the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh accused the NCP leader of drafting cops to run an extortion racket worth Rs 100 crore a month as well as interfering in investigations.

