Sharad Pawar taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital; to undergo surgery on March 31

The Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar has been taken to the Breach Candy Hospital followed by pain in his abdomen last evening.

As per the update, upon diagnosis, it has come to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder.

The NCP chief was to go today to Kerala and on April 1 to West Bengal for assembly poll campaigning. However, now all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice.

Pawar is on blood-thinning medication which is now being stopped due to the issue. He will be admitted to the hospital on March 31, 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted.