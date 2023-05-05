NCP chief Sharad Pawar takes back his resignation: 'Party workers not happy with my decision'

Sharad Pawar | File

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday, while addressing reporters, announced his decision to take back his resignation of party chief post. Pawar said he has taken back his resignation since party workers were not happy with his decision.

"After reconsideration of everything, I announce that I will continue as the president of the party. I take back my previous decision," Pawar told reporters.

This comes shortly after Nationalist Congress Party's key committee on Friday unanimously rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation. The key panel held a meeting at their party office in Ballard Pier in Mumbai.

This is a developing story...