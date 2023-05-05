Mumbai: NCP key panel rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation

Nationalist Congress Party's key committee on Friday rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation. There is ambiguity if Pawar will remain the party president or the future of the party. Praful Patel will brief media shortly, stated reports.
Senior leaders of the NCP held a meeting at their party office in Ballard Peer. Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and other leaders were present.
A visual from the meetinf has surfaced on social media which showed all senior leaders clad in white sitting around.
Supriya, Ajit Pawar and other leaders arrived at the party office amid sloganeering from workers in favour of Sharad Pawar.
Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of party chief on May 2. He announced his retirement at the event held to launch his autobiography.
More details awaited
