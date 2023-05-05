Mumbai: NCP key panel rejects Sharad Pawar's resignation | ANI

Nationalist Congress Party's key committee on Friday rejected Sharad Pawar's resignation. There is ambiguity if Pawar will remain the party president or the future of the party. Praful Patel will brief media shortly, stated reports.

Senior leaders of the NCP held a meeting at their party office in Ballard Peer. Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal and other leaders were present.

A visual from the meetinf has surfaced on social media which showed all senior leaders clad in white sitting around.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Supriya, Ajit Pawar and other leaders arrived at the party office amid sloganeering from workers in favour of Sharad Pawar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the post of party chief on May 2. He announced his retirement at the event held to launch his autobiography.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

More details awaited