NCB seizes 3.20 kg high-grade black cocaine coming from Brazil, nabs supplier at Mumbai Airport

In an unprecedented enforcement activity, NCB-Mumbai has delivered another blow to the international drug syndicate and seized Black Cocaine from a Bolivian lady at Mumbai Airport. A Nigerian national has also been apprehended from Goa in this connection. The seizure is rare.

In pursuance of credible input where, it was noted that a South American national would be arriving at Mumbai through flight with a consignment of drugs, which would be further passed around Mumbai and nearby states. The input was closely monitored and carefully analysed after which a Bolivian lady was identified as traveling from Brazil to Goa with layovers at Addis Ababa and Mumbai.

Accordingly, the NCB-Mumbai officials proceeded to the Mumbai Airport and a discreet surveillance perimeter was setup to physically identify the Bolivian lady. On September 26, 2022, shortly, after the flight landed, the said lady was identified as someone who was moving around to board the connecting flight to Goa. Thereafter, she was questioned in a routine manner about her purpose of visit and the contents of her luggage, to which she could not give a satisfactory reply.

Consequently, a thorough search of her luggage led to the discovery of false cavities wherein 12 tightly packed packets were recovered. Upon checking the packets, the black coloured substance was found. Upon questioning the lady, she confessed that the material is Black Cocaine which weighs a total of 3.2 kg. She confessed that she was obligated to deliver the consignment to a foreigner receiver in Goa.

Immediately, a follow-up action scheme was planned to further identify the receiver person in Goa. Intensive follow-up activities and techint analysis led to identification of the receiver, and a trap was laid out in a hotel in Goa and an Nigerian person was apprehended. The information revealed by the Bolivian lady corroborated with the details of the apprehended Nigerian. Later on, the Nigerian person also confessed about being part of the international drug syndicate. This Nigerian person is a Drug Trafficker who was staying in Goa and supplying drugs to various peddlers in multiple states. Further investigation is in progress.

The Black Cocaine is a rare drug that is a mixture of regular cocaine with other chemicals of in a controlled quantity to dodge sniffer dogs and also manipulate dosage as per target consumer. The seizure comes at the onset of the festive and party season in the region, and since the type of drug is new, it would have been sold off easily into the market. The said trend is initiated by various drug syndicates to attract newer consumers.