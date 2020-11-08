NCB finds several contacts from drug peddler's phone; clients under scanner

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has stumbled upon several contact numbers from the possession of drug peddler who has been under scanner of the agency in connection with supplying banned contrabands to television personalities.

The agency recently arrested Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan for alleged drug trafficking. As part of technical investigation, the agency has found contacts of Sultan’s clients who are now under scanner of the agency for procuring drugs. “He has been supplying drugs to high profile personalities. We have acquired the contacts he was in touch with for further in-depth analysis,” said a source privy to the investigation.

The agency said that they will dig deeper into his supply chain. “Investigations revealed that he wielded influence in the area and has been continuing his supply unabated through his network of youths,” said the officer. Most of those who have procured drugs from him are from the western suburbs in the city, mainly in areas of Andheri. The drugs he supplied were marijuana, MD and hashish. He owns numerous vehicles including two-wheelers and employed many youths in the area that worked and delivered for him in Andheri area.

The NCB sources said that Sultan adopted his name based on the character played by actor Ajay Devgn in 2010 hit "Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai". The actor played the role of Sultan Mirza which is inspired from the real-life gangster Haji Mastan. “He imitated the character in his area such as wearing white clothes,” the officer said.

The NCB seized 702.1 grams of marijuana, 74.1 grams of hashish and 3.1 grams mephedrone (MD), Rs 1,68,600 in cash, an Innova Car at D N Nagar in Andheri (West) from the possession of the accused. The agency intercepted his car and a thorough search was conducted during which the drugs were found.

The probe revealed that Sultan would roam around in cars with bouncers. The agency is also investigating his source to procure the drugs. Sultan is presently under NCB custody till November 11.