NCB arrests 'Hera Pheri 3' producer Firoz A Nadiadwala's wife for procuring marijuana

"During the house search, 10 gm of marijuana which was procured from accused Wahid Abdul kadir Sheikh alias Sultan was recovered. The said Shabana Saeed was issued notice u/s 67 of NDPS Act and after recording her statement, she was placed under arrest," said a NCB officer.

Total five persons including Shabana has been arrested in the case.

According to a TOI report, Nadiadwala is being summoned by the agency.

Earlier, it was reported that NCB has been searching the premises of a popular film producer's residence in the western suburbs of Mumbai in connection with an alleged drug case. Sources said that the producer is under the scanner for allegedly procuring drugs from one of the peddlers who has been detained by the agency.

Searches have been conducted at multiple locations such as Versova, Goregaon and in Navi Mumbai. "We have seized 6 kilograms of marijuana and mephedrone (MD) in commercial quantity," said a senior NCB officer privy to the investigation.