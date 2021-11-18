Nawab Malik takes fresh aim at Sameer Wankhede, says 'he framed ex-wife’s cousin in drugs case to pressure her family into silence’

Mumbai: Firing a fresh salvo against NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday, NCP chief spokesman and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik alleged that the officer had wrongly framed the cousin of his former wife in a drugs case, to pressure her family not to speak up against him.

Wankhede is currently married to actress Kranti Redkar since 2017 after being divorced from his first wife Shabana Qureshi in 2016. Malik had earlier released Wankhede’s ‘nikahnama’ with Qureshi.

“Wankhede thought his first wife would speak up against him. So, through a peddler, Wankhede planted drugs and got her cousin arrested through the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the state police,” Malik alleged. “His first wife’s family was threatened that if they were to speak up against Wankhede, the entire family would be dubbed as drug peddlers and arrested,” he further charged.

Malik, who has been taking aim at Wankhede ever since the Cordelia cruise drugs bust case, also levelled another charge saying that Wankhede trapped his neighbour’s son in a drugs case under 27 A of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance Act. The IPS officer’s son in the bail plea has claimed that none of the NCB officers came to his home but he was called outside and arrested by registering a fake case.

In yet another allegation, after releasing Wankhede’s birth certificate, Malik shared the officer’s school admission and leaving certificates, saying it clearly showed that the NCB officer was from the Muslim community. He claimed that Wankhede had tampered with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s documents and changed it in 1993. “We checked all the records of the BMC. We have collected all the documents from Wankhede’s school admission to school leaving certificate. The documents have been placed before a High Court judge,” he said.

“The register with regard to Wankhede’s birth certificate was also missing. Little did they know, however, that the BMC had scanned the documents. Today, Wankhede is showing the computerised certificate of the BMC,” said Malik.

These documents mention Wankhede’s religion as Muslim, he alleged.

The first certificate is from St Paul’s High School, Dadar, which he left on June 27, 1986, as a Class 2 student a year after admission (June 13, 1985), to join St Joseph’s School, Wadala, owing to shifting to a new address, both in south-central Mumbai.

The two handwritten certificates -- as was the norm in those days -- show identical details, including the pupil’s name as Sameer Dawood Wankhede, DoB 14-12-1979 in words too and religion as ‘Muslim’.

“The BMC has scanned all the original old handwritten documents and the school leaving certificates of the two schools are from those electronic records. Sameer Dawood Wankhede has been producing such fake certificates. I have submitted all the documents to the High Court, the Mumbai and Maharashtra Police chiefs, the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and demanded a detailed investigation,” Malik said.

The minister had earlier alleged that the NCB officer was born a Muslim, but secured a Central government job claiming to belong to a scheduled caste. Wankhede has, however, denied the allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Malik also strongly backed former Maharashtra home minister and party colleague Anil Deshmukh, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, saying he was being ‘framed’ by misusing Central agencies.

On Wednesday, NCP president Sharad Pawar too had said injustice was being done to Deshmukh, currently in judicial custody.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:21 PM IST