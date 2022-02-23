Nawab Malik arrested: Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold protest demonstration against ED and Central govt tomorrow

After getting a jolt following the arrest of NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik by Enforcement Directorate, the ministers of Maha Vikas Aghadi government shall hold a protest demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government.

The protests by the MVA ministers will be held tomorrow at at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow.

The ED arrested Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, his aides and the Mumbai underworld.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken to the ED's office in south Mumbai for questioning in the morning and was later arrested.

Malik is the first serving cabinet minister to be arrested on money laundering charges.

Mumbai | Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers to hold a protest demonstration against Enforcement Directorate and Central government, at Mahatma Gandhi Smark tomorrow, following the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik by Enforcement Directorate — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2022

Following his arrest, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil demanded that the minister should be removed from the state cabinet.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "There is a law, which states that a minister should be removed from his post if he is facing criminal charges. Malik should be removed or asked to step down from his post." Apart from being the chief spokesperson of NCP, Malik is the Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

"Two chief ministers of Maharashtra had resigned from their post in the past after facing such serious allegations. It is a tradition in the state to step away from a constitutional post till the charges are cleared," he said.

Countering the BJP's attack, Sanjay Raut said in a tweet, "Attempts of backstabbing are on since it is not possible to fight the MVA face-to-face...Let it be.. Let there be euphoria that a minister has been arrested in a cunning manner. Nawab Malik shouldn't be asked to resign. We will fight and win. Even Kansa and Ravana were killed. This is Hindutva. Jai maharashtra!"

