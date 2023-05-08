Navi Mumbai: Yashwanti Hikers hold 'search & rescue training camp' for 43 volunteers in Khopoli

Representative Image |

A total of 43 youths from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Khopoli were given free training on Search and Rescue operations at Subhedar Dhabhadba (Zenith Waterfall) in Khopoli on May 6 and 7, 2023. The purpose of the training was to train youth to help in the rescue operation during emergencies.

Last month, a bus carrying a musical troupe from Goregaon fell around 200 meters in a gorge in the Bhor Ghat area along Old Mumbai-Pune Highway in Khopoli and at least 13 people died and several were injured. Many organisations, individuals and government agencies rushed to the site and joined the rescue operation. The search and rescue team of Yashwanti Hikers, Khopoli, a group of mountaineering, sports and social activities, also participated in this relief work.

Youth in Khopoli inspired by Yashwanti Hikers

Using climbing techniques, many injured people were brought up from deep ravines in minimum time, which saved many lives. The local youth of Khopoli and nearby areas, who rushed to help, saw the technical work of Yashwanti's team and expressed their desire to learn such climbing techniques. Accordingly, the Yashwanti Hikers group conducted a free "Search & Rescue Volunteers training camp" for interested youth in the area of Subhedar Dhabhadba (Zenith Waterfall) in Khopoli on May 6 and 7, 2023. A total of 43 young men and women from the Khopoli, Thane, and Navi Mumbai areas registered for the training camp.

Who are the Yashwanti Hikers?

Padmakar Gaikwad, founder president of Yashwanti Hikers said that they are in the rescue operation for the past forty years and they participated in several major and rescue operations in the Khopoli area including at accident sites along the highways. “We always tried to minimize the response time to save as many lives as possible,” said Gaiwkad. He added that they are equipped with necessary protective gear, ambulance and other materials.

“The response was very good and the training camp was carried out successfully. While the training camp was underway, Khopoli Nagar Parishad Chief Mr. Anup Dure visited and decided to hold a similar training programme for youth who wish to participate in search and rescue operations by Yashwanti Hikers,” said a Raigad district official.