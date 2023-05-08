 Navi Mumbai: Labour leader Ravindra Sawant writes to NMMC chief seeking salary hike for civic contract staffers
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, May 08, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Labour leader Ravindra Sawant writes to NMMC chief seeking salary hike for civic contract staffers | Sourced Photo

The Labour leader and chairman of Navi Mumbai INTUC, Ravindra Sawant, has been taking efforts to increase salaries for employees working in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on contract at a fixed salary.

Last week, a delegation led by Sawant met with the Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Narvekar and discussed salary hike for contract workers. The municipal commissioner responded positively and assured them to address the workers' concerns before May 31.

Sought COVID allowances

Sawant said that the civic administration provided COVID allowances to all municipal employees who worked during the epidemic. But the NMMT drivers did not receive any such allowances. He urged the civic administration to recognize the sacrifices made by these drivers during the pandemic and provide them with COVID allowances.

Delegation highlighted issues faced by NMMT employees

The delegation also highlighted other issues faced by NMMT employees, including the lack of uniform allotment, PF deductions, stitching allowances, and public holidays.

He also urged to ensure proper maintenance of NMMT buses to provide hassle-free service to commuters. Office bearers of Navi Mumbai INTUC and INTUC Affiliated Maharashtra Employees Union participated in the meeting. 

