Navi Mumbai: Labour leader Ravindra Sawant brings smiles to 32 supervisors

Navi Mumbai: The effort of labour leader and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Navi Mumbai President, Ravindra Sawant has brought in 32 supervisors of the solid waste department to get a Covid allowance.

At the INTUC office in Nerul, the supervisors who received covid allowance expressed their happiness and thanked Sawant.

On this occasion, the unit president of the department Rajna Sutar and other office bearers were present. The supervisors are working in the municipal administration through the contractor AG Environment in the solid waste department.

Covid allowance has been announced for all establishments and cadres working throughout the Covid period, including employees and officers.

While the civic administration had already announced the allowance, the payment of the same was not being made. Labour leader Sawant consistently followed up with the civic administration and ensured that they received the allowance.

Sawant met with the former municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar on several occasions and brought the seriousness of the problem to his attention.

