Navi Mumbai: INTUC leader seeks help for traffic woes in Nerul, writes to CM Shinde

Ravindra Patil |

Navi Mumbai: Ravindra Sawant, President of city unit of Indian National Trade Union Congress, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting him to direct the traffic department and local body to solve traffic issues in sectors 6 and 4 in Nerul.

Sawant, in his letter, raised severe traffic issues at intersections of Sectors 2, 4, 6, 16, 18, 20, and 24 in the Nerul node. He sought a long-term solution for the traffic congestion the area witnesses.

"It's imperative the municipal corporation and traffic police take action to curb the issue of traffic congestion and find a solution to the traffic problem at this place. There is a hospital close by and patients are also suffering due to the constant blaring of the horns,” said Sawant.

The INTUC leader added that the regular action against roadside parking and commercial establishments that have encroached upon the marginal space needs to be taken to solve traffic issues.

“The municipal administration and the traffic police should take joint and continuous action to find a permanent solution for the issues at this intersection. It has affected motorists and pedestrians as well as residents in the surrounding buildings”, said Sawant in his letter.