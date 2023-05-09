Navi Mumbai: Worker dies after falling from building roof in Taloja | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old died after falling from the terrace of a building while installing a solar panel at Taloja Phase 1 last month. The Taloja police booked the contractor and the owner of the solar company for negligence.

Worker was not equipped with safety gear

It has been found that the worker was not equipped with safety gear for the work. The deceased has been identified as Dinesh Dede, a native of Latur. He was working for SB Solar Company in Latur.

On April 13, Dede along with 4 workers came from Latur to Taloja. The next day, while all these workers were doing solar fitting work on the roof of the company in Taloja MIDC, Dede fell from a height of 40 feet at around 6 pm. He was rushed to MGM Hospital but he died before admission.

