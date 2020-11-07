Navi Mumbai: With hardly 3.5% active cases, 91% isolation beds and 71% O2 beds lying vacant in NMMC

With the sharp drop in active cases of COVID 19 under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), availability of beds from ICU to ventilators are available in sufficient numbers. The active cases in the city left only 3.5% of the total positive cases reported in the city.

At present, a total of 130 ICU beds are available which had come down less than 10 during September when COVID 19 cases on the peak.

For the last one month, the number of positive cases of COVID 19 is being reported under 200. This has started reflecting in the number of active cases which is just 1515 of 3.5% of total positive cases reported in the city.

As per the data available with the NMMC’s Health Department, of the total 2146 oxygen beds, 1540 beds or 71% are available. Similarly, the occupancy of isolation beds has come down to less than 10 % of the total beds available. Of the 3337 isolation beds, 3042 isolation beds or 91% are available at COVID Care Centre.

Despite a number of services started under the “Mission Begin Again”, NMMC witnessed a declining trend of COVID cases. “We have the ramped the tracing and testing that prevented further spread and it helped in controlling,” said a senior civic official.

According to a civic official, the demand for ventilators has also come down. At present, of the total 166 ventilators, 38 or 23% are available.

At present, COVID 19 positive patients are kept at only five COVID Care Centre and the remaining are vacant or stopped admission. The Vashi Exhibition COVID Care Centre has a maximum of 139 patients followed by 113 at Radhaswami Satsang hall. The majority of the COVID 19 positive persons are being at home isolation.

Till November 7, a total of 45288 positive cases of COVID 19 reported in the city of which 42855 recovered while 918 persons died due to infection.