Navi Mumbai weather update: Satellite city received 89.84 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, says NMMC

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 3442.34 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday.

The NMMC update also stated that Belapur received 89.70 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 88.00 mm, 91.20 mm, 87.40 mm, and 92.90 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Tuesday to 8.30 am on Wednesday by Navi Mumbai was 89.84 mm.

According to reports, rains in Maharashtra are expected to continue on Thursday.

The IMD said that moderate spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Ratnagiri ,Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik during next 3-4 hours.

Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, when a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the Eastcentral Arabian Sea, its interaction with a western disturbance - a cyclonic circulation that originates in the Mediterranean, traverses across Central Asia and gives rain and snow over north India - brings a lot of moisture, Sathi Devi, head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC) of the IMD said.

"Due to these two systems, widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday," she added.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:41 AM IST