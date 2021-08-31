Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Satellite city received 29.12 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours

Navi Mumbai has received a total of 2394.94 mm rainfall so far this season, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

The update also stated that Belapur received 33.20 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 35.20 mm, 19.60 mm, 25.00 mm, and 33.00 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday by Navi Mumbai was 29.12 mm.

Moderate to intense rain is likely in Mumbai, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," tweeted IMD.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 46.42 mm, 33.02 mm and 39.24 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

The weather forecast suggests that high tide will begin at 5.04 pm and the waves will reach a height of 2.95 metres. When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

K S Hosalikar, Scientist Head of SID, Climate and Research Services in Pune, said that Mumbai and Thane received moderate to heavy rains in last 24 hours.

"#Mumbai #Thane, around recd mod to heavy rains in last 24hrs. Most of it came during night as expected (40-70 mm pink spots) As per the latest radar obs, Mumbai Palghar Thane NM,parts of Raigad Rtn covered with mod to intense clouds. Nowcast is there. Morning travel could get affected," tweeted K S Hosalikar.

(With inputs from agencies)

