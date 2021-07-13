Navi Mumbai Weather Update: Rain lashes various parts of city; NMMC says received total of 1034.28 mm rainfall in last 24 hours

Several parts of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai received moderate to intense spells of rains on Tuesday.

In Navi Mumbai, as per the data shared by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city received a total of 1034.28 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Belapur received 42.60 mm rainfall while Nerul, Vashi, Khoparkhairne, and Airoli received 43 mm, 44.90 mm, 16.90 mm, and 26.70 mm rain respectively. The average rain received from 8.30 am on Monday to 8.30 am on Tuesday by Navi Mumbai was 34.82 mm.

After the revival of the southwest Monsoon, on Sunday, several parts of the country have been experiencing heavy rains while some witnessed thunderstorms and lighting.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rains are expected at isolated places over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Heavy rains are also expected over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday, the IMD said.

Isolated places over Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, coast Andhra Pradesh, Rayalseema and Yanam, and Telangana could witness thunderstorm and lighting, it added.

On Sunday, flash flood triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots as bad weather also led to the closure of the airport in Himachal Pradesh.

At least 18 people died in Rajasthan and 10 in Uttar Pradesh, according to reports received on Sunday night, and the toll could go higher. Six people were also killed due to lightning in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)