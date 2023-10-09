Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Says No Water Supply In Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli & Airoli Today

NMMC Says No Water Supply In Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli & Airoli Today | File

There is no water supply in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) as maintenance work on the 100 / 22 KV substation at Bhokarpada water treatment plant will be undertaken by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSDCL).

During the maintenance work, the water supply will be stopped from the water treatment plant. As per NMMC, the water supply will be affected from 9 am to 3 pm on Monday in Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli of NMMC and Kharghar and Kamothe in the CIDCO area. The water supply will resume on October 10, 2023, at low pressure. NMMC has appealed to citizens to store water and use it judiciously.

Similarly, CIDCO has also announced a water shutdown due to the maintenance work to be carried out by Maharashtra Jal Pradhikaran. The water supply will be impacted in New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kalundre and other areas.

