Navi Mumbai: NMMC Visits 77,000 Households To Check On Possible Mosquito Breeding Spots

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Inspects Over 1,66 Lakh Mosquito Breeding Spots, Treats Them With Insecticide | Amit Srivastava

In a special campaign, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) visited more than 72,128 locations from September 10 to September 26. It inspected over 1,66 lakh potential mosquito breeding spots and 405 contaminated areas where mosquitoes could breed. Mosquito breeding sites were treated with insecticide and eradicated. The civic body will revisit these locations after the special campaign.

For this campaign, 139 mosquito spraying workers were assigned to ward areas at the Civil Primary Health Center level, and they visited around 150 to 200 houses each day during the 10-day special campaign.

Dos and Don'ts to Prevent Dengue:

Do not allow water to accumulate in your home or office area.

Ensure that all water tanks in the society are closed by covering and sealing the loft tanks on the terrace. The vent pipe should be fitted with anti-mosquito nets.

If there are scrap materials, empty bottles, cans, paint cans, or flat tires lying on the terrace or around the house, they should be disposed of.

Change stagnant water in vases and trays under pots and feng shui at least once a week.

Remove accumulated water in trays under sinks, fridge defrost trays, and AC ducts regularly.

Use mosquito repellent and mosquito nets if possible.