 Indore: Dengue Scare Cases Increasing Rapidly,  Last Year’s Record Breached
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Dengue Scare Cases Increasing Rapidly,  Last Year’s Record Breached

Indore: Dengue Scare Cases Increasing Rapidly,  Last Year’s Record Breached

As many as 243 cases found in the city so far, Bhawarkuan area affected the most.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing dengue cases in the city as over 43 cases have been reported in the last eight days. The rapidly increasing dengue cases have breached the previous year’s record of 242 as the total number of cases in the city, so far, has increased to 243.

Moreover, the Health Department officials believe that the number of cases will continue to rise due to the favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. Meanwhile, four more cases were found positive in the city on Sunday.

“The dengue cases are increasing and it might be possible that the numbers will increase to double as the cases are expected to increase when the weather turns cool,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. He added that last year, the number of dengue cases was 242 and this year, the number has already touched 243.

Dr Patel said that the highest number of dengue cases have been found mainly in urban areas. Dengue patients were found from most areas of the city but the maximum number of patients were found from the Bhanwarkuan area i.e. more than 20 cases.

He added that 243 cases were found in more than 160 different areas of the city. “As many as four cases were reported on Sunday including two men and two women.

No death has been reported, so far,” the malaria officer said. Fortunately, no patient out of 26 active cases in the city has been admitted to the hospital and they are recovering in their homes.  “We believe that the number of cases will increase in the coming days but it will not cross the mark of 2021 i.e. 1,200 cases,” the health official said.

Read Also
Pune: Gadhi Of Shivaji Maharaj's Grandfather In Pune Damaged By Rains; MP Supriya Sule Calls For...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Prize Distribution Programme To Mark Wild Animal Conservation Week

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: Author Gets International Recognition

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

MP: National Conference On Emerging Trends In Engg & Tech Held

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Funfair Organised In Ujjain

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’

‘People Should Support PM’s Resolution To Make India Developed County’