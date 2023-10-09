Indore: Dengue Scare Cases Increasing Rapidly,  Last Year’s Record Breached

IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief from the increasing dengue cases in the city as over 43 cases have been reported in the last eight days. The rapidly increasing dengue cases have breached the previous year’s record of 242 as the total number of cases in the city, so far, has increased to 243.

Moreover, the Health Department officials believe that the number of cases will continue to rise due to the favourable conditions for mosquito breeding. Meanwhile, four more cases were found positive in the city on Sunday.

“The dengue cases are increasing and it might be possible that the numbers will increase to double as the cases are expected to increase when the weather turns cool,” district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said. He added that last year, the number of dengue cases was 242 and this year, the number has already touched 243.

Dr Patel said that the highest number of dengue cases have been found mainly in urban areas. Dengue patients were found from most areas of the city but the maximum number of patients were found from the Bhanwarkuan area i.e. more than 20 cases.

He added that 243 cases were found in more than 160 different areas of the city. “As many as four cases were reported on Sunday including two men and two women.

No death has been reported, so far,” the malaria officer said. Fortunately, no patient out of 26 active cases in the city has been admitted to the hospital and they are recovering in their homes. “We believe that the number of cases will increase in the coming days but it will not cross the mark of 2021 i.e. 1,200 cases,” the health official said.

