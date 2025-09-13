 Navi Mumbai Ward Delimitation Hearing Sparks Row Over Ignored Objection
Navi Mumbai Ward Delimitation Hearing Sparks Row Over Ignored Objection

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 02:12 AM IST
Navi Mumbai Ward Delimitation Hearing Sparks Row Over Ignored Objection | File Photo

The hearing on objections raised against the proposed ward delimitation for the upcoming Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) elections has come under controversy after procedural lapses were reported.

Key Case Ignored

Citizen Sameer Amin Bagwan, who had filed four objections (HO-27, HO-28, HO-29, and HO-30), alleged that while three of them were heard as per norms, one key objection (HO-29) was ignored despite prior intimation from the administration. The HO-29 objection pertains to the draft delimitation of the entire stretch of Wards 1 to 28.

Hearing Scheduled But Not Conducted

As per the notice issued, the hearing for HO-29 was scheduled at 6 p.m. on September 11, 2025, at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi. Bagwan said he was present before time and had collected his token but was not given the chance to present his case.

Demands for Accountability

The matter has now been escalated to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the NMMC Commissioner through a formal complaint. The demands include an inquiry and action against the officer who left without conducting the hearing, and immediate rescheduling of hearings for HO-29 and other pending objections.

“The ward delimitation process must remain transparent, lawful, and trustworthy. Citizens have the right to be heard, and we expect corrective action at the earliest,” Bagwan stated.

