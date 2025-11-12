Navi Mumbai Villagers Storm CIDCO Office Over Long-Pending Land Compensation Dispute | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In a scene of mounting frustration, farmers and residents from the Navde and Roadpali villages in the Navi Mumbai region gathered at the offices of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), demanding long-overdue compensation for land acquired decades ago.

The roots of the dispute trace back to land acquisition efforts by CIDCO for urban development in the Navi Mumbai area. Villagers claim that while the corporation acquired their farmland many years ago, the promise of a 12.5 per cent plot allocation scheme instead of land has not been fulfilled in many cases.

On the day of the protest, around forty residents entered the CIDCO Bhavan at Belapur and voiced their anger over unfulfilled land claims and delays in allotment.

Farmers highlighted that in the 1980s their lands were acquired, and in 2019-20 CIDCO had begun allocating plots under the 12.5 per cent scheme in Sector 45. Still, many of these villagers remain without plots even now, prompting the recent upheaval.

When approached by the protesters, CIDCO’s deputy managing director assured that proceedings under the scheme would move ahead within the next two months.

The delay and lack of clarity have left many respondents feeling sidelined. “We handed over our land trusting the corporation, but even after years, the promised plots are not in our hands,” one farmer remarked, according to report by Loksatta.

Residents say their livelihoods were disrupted, yet they remain caught in a prolonged wait for justice. Legal rulings and court orders have previously emphasised that agencies like CIDCO must ensure fair compensation and rehabilitation, but implementation remains uneven.

The protest sends a strong message that the human cost of large-scale land acquisition is still very much alive in Navi Mumbai’s development story. For the farmers of Navde and Roadpali, time is running short for resolutions that address both fairness and recognition of their sacrifices.

