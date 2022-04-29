Navi Mumbai: Villagers stage protest against construction of commercial complex in Vashi

Residents of Vashi Gaon staged a protest against the construction of a commercial complex in place of the city’s oldest theatre Meghraj Meghdoot in Vashi. Villagers alleged that the construction of a commercial complex will impact the livelihood of villagers who were employed at the theatre.

The intention of the protest was to put pressure on Municipal Corporation not to give permission for construction so that the rights of the citizens of Navi Mumbai are not violated by constructing a commercial complex on the land allotted by CIDCO for entertainment and cultural use for the poor.

“What will be the direct benefit to the citizens by constructing a commercial building on the land meant for entertainment,” said a protestor and villager of Vashi Gaon.

The oldest entertainment cinema hall in Navi Mumbai is a memory for many citizens of Navi Mumbai and should not be demolished, said another villager. The villagers protested and made an appeal that the developer should build an art cinema on this plot of cinema for the convenience of Navi Mumbaikars. During the protest, Rajaram Patil (MMR Area OBC Leader), Deepak Patil, Member, DB Patil International Airport All Party Action Committee, Sunil Patil, Member, Navi Mumbai Municipal Area D B Patil International Airport Naming All Party Action Committee and many other youth groups from Vashigaon were present in huge numbers.

