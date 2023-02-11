Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO fined 11k motorists for overspeeding from Nov 2022 | Representative Image/ Canva

The Deputy Regional Transport Office in Vashi initiated action against over 10,000 motorists for overspeeding in 2022. It also collected over Rs 37 lakhs in fines from violators.

According to an RTO official, overspeeding vehicles is the major violation that causes death and injuries to motorists. “In order to prevent accidents caused due to overspeeding, during last year action has been taken against 11,237 speeding vehicles,” said an official from Vashi RTO.

The official added that over Rs 37 lakh as fines were collected from the errant motorists.

Motorists could be tempted to overspeed for either adrenaline rush or various other reasons; however, it is unsafe as it could lead to minor or fatal accidents.

“Several minor and fatal accidents have been reported on Palm Beach Road. Despite setting the speed limit, motorists flout the rules. Hence, we are monitoring through speed guns. Since November 2022, action has been taken against 11,237 vehicles”, said the official.

