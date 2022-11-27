Overspeeding car ploughs into crowd in Bihar's Saran district; over a dozen injured |

Saran: Around 18 people got injured after an overspeeding car ploughed into a crowd of people in Bihar's Saran district on Saturday.

As per information, the people were having a funeral feast on the roadside when the car drove into the crowd.

Angry locals protested by blocking the main road following the incident. Police officers reached the site.

Bihar | 18 people were severely injured when a high-speeding car ran over them in Saran while they were having food at a funeral feast on the roadside. The car entered the settlement while breaking into a roadside shop. The injured were sent to a hospital. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/OQ3aIjGPb7 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

According to the villagers, the driver was in an inebriated condition.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details awaited.