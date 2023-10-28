Navi Mumbai: Uran MLA Meets Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Regarding Needs Of Tribal Community In Panvel & Khalapur |

Navi Mumbai: Uran MLA Mahesh Baldi convened a meeting, chaired by Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, aimed at addressing forest rights claims and improving basic amenities for the tribal community in Panvel and Khalapur talukas. The meeting took place at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

During the meeting, tribal community representatives and administrative officers from various wadis were in attendance. MLA Mahesh Baldi raised a range of issues affecting the tribal population. Notably, the issue of Gherawadi, which has persisted for the past twenty-two years, was discussed. Even today, this settlement lacks essential amenities such as roads, electricity, clean water, education, and healthcare. In response, the Minister instructed the officials present to immediately provide these basic facilities to the villagers while working to resolve the rehabilitation issue.

Representatives Shared Their View On The Matter

Bharat Waghe, another participant, highlighted that under the Karnala, Apta, and Gulsunda Gram Panchayats, the tribal community has been cultivating forest land, growing vegetables and fruit trees. They have filed claims for forest rights on the land they depend on for their livelihood and requested approval for these claims. The Minister delegated authority to the collector and instructed officials to conduct a joint inspection to address this issue.

President Pravin More raised concerns about the condition of roads and cracked wadis in Hashachiwadi and Tadpatti Wadi. The Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation empowered relevant authorities to promptly assess the dangerous cracked wadis and submit proposals for necessary repairs. Additionally, approvals were granted for various projects aimed at beautifying the Karnala Sanctuary, with the aim of boosting tourism and generating employment.

Key figures in attendance included Panvel sub-divisional officer Rahul Mundke, former Zilla Parishad member Dnyaneshwar Gharat, youth activist Mangesh Vakdikar, tribal development project officer Sasikala Ahirrao, Karnala RFO Rathod, former sarpanch of Karade Gram Panchayat Vijay Mirkute, Kiran Mali, social activist Ratnakar Gharat, and relevant officials from various departments.

