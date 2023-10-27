Navi Mumbai: Panvel To Observe Wednesday As 'Dry Day,' Urges Vigilance Amid Rising Infectious Diseases | File

Navi Mumbai: In accordance with the directives of the Maharashtra Government and the Assistant Director of the Health Department, we have been instructed to observe 'Wednesday' as a dry day. Consequently, Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh appeals to the citizens of Panvel Municipal Corporation to honour 'Wednesday' as a day of sobriety.

In light of the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as dengue and malaria, the Medical Health Department is actively disseminating public awareness through various media channels, urging citizens to take precautions against vector-borne diseases. By diligently following the Municipal Corporation's guidelines, citizens can proactively mitigate these diseases.

Precautions To Be Taken In These Days

Following the monsoon season, the incidence of various vector-borne diseases rises. During such times, citizens should ensure they boil drinking water before consumption, as well as thoroughly wash vegetables, fruits, and other food items. Proper disposal of waste in designated garbage vehicles is essential. Maintaining cleanliness in and around homes is crucial. Regular disinfection of water tanks in residential buildings is recommended, and efforts should be made to prevent the formation of stagnant water to thwart mosquito breeding. Avoid consuming stale or open food, and ensure proper purification of well water for drinking. In cases of diarrhea, use saline solutions.

Dr. Anand Gosavi, Chief Medical Officer of the Medical Health Department, advises, "To prevent the creation of mosquito breeding sites inside homes, it is essential to completely remove and dry water in vases, money plants, water coolers, and similar containers on Wednesdays, designated as 'dry days.''

Other important practices include handwashing with soap before eating and after using the restroom, consuming thoroughly cooked and fresh food, and abstaining from street food. If you experience symptoms like fever, cold, or cough, please seek assistance at the nearest civil primary health center.

Furthermore, if you come across cases of epidemic diseases such as winter fever, dengue, encephalitis, chikungunya, or malaria in your vicinity, please promptly contact the nearest civil primary health center or hospital. Hospitals and laboratories are kindly requested to report epidemic disease cases to the corporation through email at idsppanvelcorporation@gmail.com on behalf of the Medical Health Department.

