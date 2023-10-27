Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sends Soil From 8 Wards To Delhi As Part Of 'Maji Mati Maja Desh' Campaign |

Navi Mumbai: As the grand finale of the Amrit Mahotsav of Indian Independence approaches, the Central Government has launched a nationwide campaign, 'Maji Mati Maja Desh' (My Soil, My Nation).

As part of this initiative, the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' was organized across all eight wards of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), with soil collected from households in each ward carefully placed in the Divisional Amrit Kalash. Teams embarked on Yatras, moving from house to house, gathering soil from residents in their respective divisions.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sends Soil From 8 Wards To Delhi As Part Of 'Maji Mati Maja Desh' Campaign |

During the journey to transport the Amrit Kalash from the divisional level to the central headquarters, citizens from all eight wards actively participated in the Yatra, dressed in traditional attire. The 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' featured departmental bands and traditional instruments playing throughout the procession. Local public representatives, students, and citizens joined this departmental Yatra, commencing with the Panchapran oath.

Grand Procession Taken Out By Citizens

The soil collected from these eight wards was then brought together in ornate carts along the service road near the Amrit Kalash headquarters. A grand procession featuring all eight Amrit Kalashes, led by student and citizen bands, was conducted, culminating in a special ceremony at the Municipal Corporation headquarters. The soil from all eight divisions was deposited into the Amrit Kalash at the central headquarters.

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sends Soil From 8 Wards To Delhi As Part Of 'Maji Mati Maja Desh' Campaign |

In accordance with government directives, the Amrit Kalash containing soil from all eight divisional office areas at NMMC headquarters was transported to the Thane Collectorate in a decorated vehicle today.

On the occasion of the Amrit Kalash Yatra, Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, the Commissioner of NMMC, hoisted the flag before departing for the Thane Collectorate. He was accompanied by several officials of NMMC.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC Continues Campaign To Crack Down On Illegal Structures In City

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)