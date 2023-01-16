Navi Mumbai: Unidentified body of man found in Vishrali Lake of Panvel | Representative pic/ Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel city police registered an accidental death report after the body of an unidentified man was found in Vishrali Lake near a Gujarati school in Panvel. The man died due to drowning. The police have started searching for the family of the deceased.

Police shared details of the person's body

According to police, the man was around 40 to 45 years old with a dark complexion. He was wearing black colour innerwear. Trishul and Om were tattooed on the right shoulder of the deceased. The police also found a wound above the right eye.

The police have appealed to share details If anyone has more information about the man. They can contact Panvel City Police Station Phone No. 27452333 or Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Fartade.

Similar incident reported earlier

An unidentified body of a 25-year-old woman was found under the bridge of the Gadhi river near Dhamani village in Panvel taluka. The initial investigation revealed that the woman was strangled.

The Panvel Taluka police have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and started an investigation.

Police said that they are trying to identify the woman and checking with other police stations if any missing person’s complaint was registered similar to the woman's.

Locals informed the police after discovering the body

The body was noticed in the riverbed under the bridge of the Gadhi river near Dhamani village in Panvel taluka around 2 pm on Wednesday. Locals informed the police who reached the spot and took the dead body of the woman into custody.

Later, the police registered a sudden death and sent the body for a post-mortem. In the post-mortem, it was found that the woman was murdered as she was strangled. Following this, a case of murder was registered against an unknown person.