Navi Mumbai: Unidentified decomposed body found in Vashi creek

Vashi creek bridge | Wikimedia Commons

A decamped body of an unidentified person was found in Vashi Creek on Tuesday afternoon. Police fished out the body with the help of local fishermen. A case has been registered of sudden death at Vashi police station.

Police trying to identify deceased

According to police, the body might have drifted into Vashi creek from another place. However, the police are gathering information to establish the identity of the body.

The police received information on Tuesday afternoon that a body was found in Vashi creek. Police sent a team to the site and with the help of local fishermen, the body was brought outside the creek.

Body sent for post-mortem

The body was then sent to the municipal hospital in Vashi for post-mortem.