e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Unidentified decomposed body found in Vashi creek

Navi Mumbai: Unidentified decomposed body found in Vashi creek

The police received information on Tuesday afternoon that a body was found in Vashi creek.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
Vashi creek bridge | Wikimedia Commons
Follow us on

A decamped body of an unidentified person was found in Vashi Creek on Tuesday afternoon. Police fished out the body with the help of local fishermen. A case has been registered of sudden death at Vashi police station.

Police trying to identify deceased

According to police, the body might have drifted into Vashi creek from another place. However, the police are gathering information to establish the identity of the body.

The police received information on Tuesday afternoon that a body was found in Vashi creek. Police sent a team to the site and with the help of local fishermen, the body was brought outside the creek.

Body sent for post-mortem

The body was then sent to the municipal hospital in Vashi for post-mortem. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC issues notice to Sales Tax department on Anushka Sharma’s pleas

Bombay HC issues notice to Sales Tax department on Anushka Sharma’s pleas

Gujarat man held for making bomb threat call to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Gujarat man held for making bomb threat call to Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Western Railway to run two special slow local trains on January 15

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023: Western Railway to run two special slow local trains on January 15

Mumbai: Five awesome things to do in the city this weekend

Mumbai: Five awesome things to do in the city this weekend

Mumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic

Mumbai: Tata Marathon back in city after 2 years break amid pandemic