Navi Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held with MD drugs worth Rs 5 lakh

The anti-narcotics cell of Navi Mumbai police arrested two Nigerian national drug paddlers. They were arrested when they had come to sell MD drug (Methaqualone) in Taloja early this week. Police also seized 50 grams of MD drugs worth Rs 5 lakhs.

The arrested accused were identified as Nosone Igoije (38) and Chibuke Thideus Iwe (35) and they are Nigerian nationals.

Acting on a tip received from a reliable source, officials of the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police laid a trap near Pendhar Metro Railway station in Taloja. Meanwhile, the team noticed two Nigerian nationals were roaming there suspiciously.

When the police team detained both of them and questioned them, they failed to give a coherent reply. The team then frisked both of them and found a plastic pouch containing a white colour substance. Later, the police team checked the substance and found MD drugs.

Interestingly, one of the arrested Nigerian nationals does not have a passport and visa while the other was having only a passport without a visa.

Therefore, a case has been registered against these two Nigerian citizens in Taloja police station under the NDPS section as well as under the Passport Act and Foreign Nationals Act.

Methaqualone is banned in India and its manufacture, possession and transportation is an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In 2022, the Navi Mumbai police had seized a total of 4.229 kg of Methaqualone from five cases. However, during the whole year, under the NDPS Act, Navi Mumbai police seized 111.33 kg of different banned drugs worth Rs 365.52 crores from 149 cases.

